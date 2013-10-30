FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT
October 30, 2013 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.32 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.31 percent higher, as shares of telecom operators gain
after July-September results came in line with expectations.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.54 percent, as
traders are awaiting more cues on the interest rate outlook from
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's teleconference with analysts at
0900 GMT. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.42/43 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 61.31/32, with
investors awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.20 percent,
while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.38 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate is at 8.65/8.70 percent versus the
previous close of 8.45/8.50 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

