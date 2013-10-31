FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
#Financials
October 31, 2013 / 4:42 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 0.05 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.12 percent lower, on caution ahead of the expiry of
October derivatives contracts. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.60
percent, as the absence of a definite assurance on open market
operations by the central bank hurts sentiment. Dealers are also
cautious ahead of federal budget deficit data for
April-September due at 1030 GMT. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.33/34 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 61.2350/2450,
tracking weaker shares and broad gains in the dollar following
the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep its massive
bond-buying stimulus in place. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.18
percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.38 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate lower at 8.65/8.70 percent versus the
previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

