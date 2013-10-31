FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT
October 31, 2013 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.15 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.18 percent higher on continued strong foreign investor
flows, but caution remains ahead of the expiry of October
derivatives contracts. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 8.62
percent ahead of fresh supply and caution ahead of federal
budget deficit data for April-September due at 1030 GMT. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.38/39 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 61.2350/2450,
tracking broad gains in the dollar following the U.S. Federal
Reserve's decision to keep its massive bond-buying stimulus in
place. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.17 percent,
while the one-year rate also unchanged at 8.38 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate lower at 8.65/8.70 percent versus the
previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

