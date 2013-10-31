FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
October 31, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.62 percent at 21,164.52
points, a record closing high, while the broader NSE index
closes 0.76 percent higher, as state-run banks rally on hopes of
stabilising asset quality and attractive valuations. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 5 basis points at
8.62 percent, as caution on fiscal deficit remains with data
showing India's fiscal deficit was 4.12 trillion
rupees ($67.22 billion) during April-September, or 76 percent of
the full-year target. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends weaker at 61.50/51 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 61.2350/2450,
tracking broad gains in the dollar. However, it posted a second
straight monthly gain on the back of continued buying of local
shares by foreign institutional investors. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate ends up 1 bp at 8.18
percent, while the one-year rate also 1 bps higher at 8.39
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate closes unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent.
 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

