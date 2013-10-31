SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.62 percent at 21,164.52 points, a record closing high, while the broader NSE index closes 0.76 percent higher, as state-run banks rally on hopes of stabilising asset quality and attractive valuations. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 5 basis points at 8.62 percent, as caution on fiscal deficit remains with data showing India's fiscal deficit was 4.12 trillion rupees ($67.22 billion) during April-September, or 76 percent of the full-year target. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends weaker at 61.50/51 per dollar compared with its previous close of 61.2350/2450, tracking broad gains in the dollar. However, it posted a second straight monthly gain on the back of continued buying of local shares by foreign institutional investors. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ends up 1 bp at 8.18 percent, while the one-year rate also 1 bps higher at 8.39 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closes unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)