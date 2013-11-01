FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0724 GMT
#Financials
November 1, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0724 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.1 percent on
profit-taking after earlier surging to a record high on Friday
on the back of strong foreign investor flows. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 2
basis points to 8.64 percent, tracking a fall in the rupee,
weakness ahead of the auction. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 61.89/90 per dollar
compared with its previous close of 61.50/51, tracking global
dollar gains with Dollar index up 0.17 percent at 80.341.
 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.19 percent,
while the one-year rate is down 1 bp at 8.38 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate closes unchanged at 8.50/8.60 versus
previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

