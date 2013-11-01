FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index surged to a record on Friday as
blue chips rallied on the back of strong foreign buying, in a
remarkable turnaround from two months earlier, when the rupee
hit record lows and threatened a crisis of confidence. The
benchmark BSE index ended 0.15 percent higher after earlier
rising as high as 21,293.88 points or 0.6 percent. The broader
NSE index ended up 0.13 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian government bonds extended losses to a third session
on Friday as dealers fretted over how the government would meet
its budgeted fiscal deficit target as another indicator
suggested that the slowdown in the economy was more pronounced.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 8 bps higher at 8.70
percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee dropped to a three-week low on Friday while
also posting its biggest weekly fall in two months as a sharp
selloff in the euro and a broad rally in the dollar hurt in the
absence of fresh domestic triggers. The partially convertible
rupee closed at 61.74/75 per dollar compared with 61.50/51 on
Thursday. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 3 bps at 8.21
percent, while the one-year rate was up 2 bps at 8.41 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate closed at 8.30/8.40, versus previous close
of 8.70/8.75 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

