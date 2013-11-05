FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0447 GMT
November 5, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0447 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index falls 1.08 percent, retreating
from a record high of 21,321.53 hit on a special trading session
on Sunday as investors book profits. The broader NSE index drops
1.1 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to
8.69 percent as Brent crude futures fell to a four-month
low on Monday after data showed orders for U.S.-made capital
goods fell more than estimated in September. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee falls on dollar demand from custodian banks
and weaker local equities, although the pair is seen range-bound
as dollar gains are expected to be capped due to its broader
weakness against most Asian currencies. The partially
convertible rupee trading at 61.84/85, versus its close of
61.74/75 on Friday. 
    
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.21 percent,
while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.40 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate closed at 8.25/35 percent, versus its
Friday's close of 8.30/8.40 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

