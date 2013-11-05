SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0447 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index falls 1.08 percent, retreating from a record high of 21,321.53 hit on a special trading session on Sunday as investors book profits. The broader NSE index drops 1.1 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 8.69 percent as Brent crude futures fell to a four-month low on Monday after data showed orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell more than estimated in September. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee falls on dollar demand from custodian banks and weaker local equities, although the pair is seen range-bound as dollar gains are expected to be capped due to its broader weakness against most Asian currencies. The partially convertible rupee trading at 61.84/85, versus its close of 61.74/75 on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.21 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed at 8.25/35 percent, versus its Friday's close of 8.30/8.40 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)