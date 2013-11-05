FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index falls 1.25 percent, retreating
from a record high of 21,321.53 hit on a special trading session
on Sunday as investors book profits. The broader NSE index drops
1.02 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 4 basis points to
8.74 percent after an HSBC services survey showed no let up in
price pressures, suggesting India's inflation rate is unlikely
to ease for some time. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee recovered from lows to snap two sessions of
losses on Tuesday on bunched up dollar sales related to foreign
fund inflows, even as another economic indicator pointed to
continued uncertainty over a revival. The partially convertible
rupee closed at 61.625/635, versus its close of 61.74/75 on
Friday. 
    
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate 4 bps higher at 8.25
percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.41 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate eases to 7-7.10 percent versus its
Friday's close of 8.30/8.40 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.