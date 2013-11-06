SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index up 0.16 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.08 percent, with technology shares leading the rise after Cognizant earnings beat market expectations. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.75 percent, tracking a rise in U.S. yields but a sharper rise is unlikely on the back of a fall in global crude oil prices, traders say. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.86/87 from its previous close of 61.625/635, tracking NDF prices and global gains in the dollar after upbeat report on the U.S. services sector. However, traders say losses in the rupee to be capped as banks are seen selling the greenback on behalf of corporate clients. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.26 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus its previous close of 07.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)