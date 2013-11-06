FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
November 6, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index up 0.16 percent and the  broader
NSE index higher 0.08 percent, with technology shares leading
the rise after Cognizant earnings beat market expectations.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.75
percent, tracking a rise in U.S. yields but a sharper rise is
unlikely on the back of a fall in global crude oil prices,
traders say. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.86/87 from its
previous close of 61.625/635, tracking NDF prices and global
gains in the dollar after upbeat report on the U.S. services
sector. However, traders say losses in the rupee to be capped as
banks are seen selling the greenback on behalf of corporate
clients. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.26 percent,
while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.40 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus its previous
close of 07.00/7.10 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

