SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index down 0.35 percent and the broader NSE index 0.46 percent lower, with markets expected to consolidate after the benchmark index hit a record high recently. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 8.80 percent, tracking a weaker rupee and on selling ahead of auction on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.16/17 per dollar compared with its previous close of 61.625/635, on consistent dollar demand from state-run banks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 8.29 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp higher at 8.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.25/8.30 percent versus its previous close of 07.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)