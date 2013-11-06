FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares fell for a second consecutive day on
Wednesday, retreating further from a record high, as recent
outperformers such as ICICI Bank continued to be hit
by profit-taking. The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.38
percent, while the  broader NSE index closed 0.61 percent lower.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 8 basis points at
8.82 percent, as foreign investors sold the debt ahead of a
coupon payment later this month that will trigger withholding
taxes. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 62.39/40 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 61.625/635, on
consistent dollar demand from state-run banks, leading to
speculation that they were buying on behalf of oil refiners.
 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 7 bps at 8.32
percent, while the one-year rate 4 bp higher at 8.45 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate higher at 8.70/8.75 percent versus its
previous close of 07.00/7.10 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

