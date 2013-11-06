SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares fell for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, retreating further from a record high, as recent outperformers such as ICICI Bank continued to be hit by profit-taking. The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.38 percent, while the broader NSE index closed 0.61 percent lower. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 8 basis points at 8.82 percent, as foreign investors sold the debt ahead of a coupon payment later this month that will trigger withholding taxes. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 62.39/40 per dollar compared with its previous close of 61.625/635, on consistent dollar demand from state-run banks, leading to speculation that they were buying on behalf of oil refiners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 7 bps at 8.32 percent, while the one-year rate 4 bp higher at 8.45 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.70/8.75 percent versus its previous close of 07.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)