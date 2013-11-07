FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 7, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.06 percent, while the  broader
NSE index 0.07 percent lower in a choppy session ahead of the
U.S. non-farm payroll data due on Friday, which is expected
provide clues on when the Fed is likely to taper its monetary
stimulus. Weaker rupee also keeping sentiment subdued. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points to 8.84
percent, tracking a weaker rupee and some selling seen ahead of
Friday's auction. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.64/65 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 61.39/40, due to
dollar demand from private oil companies. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.32 percent, and
the one-year rate also unchanged at 8.45 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent versus its previous
close of 8.70/8.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
