SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT
November 7, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 1.03 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.9 percent higher after a choppy start, as technology
firms gain on the back of a weaker rupee. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.80
percent, tracking U.S. yields, and some unwinding of short
positions seen. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee cooled off from its intraday
low but still weaker at 62.46/47 per dollar compared with its
previous close of 62.39/40 as S&P said it maintains its
'BBB-/A-3' sovereign credit rating on India and the outlook
remains negative.  
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.32 percent,
and the one-year rate also unchanged at 8.45 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.30/8.35 percent versus its previous
close of 8.70/8.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

