SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.35 percent and the broader NSE index 0.45 percent lower, marking their third consecutive session of falls after Standard & Poor's said it may cut the country's sovereign rating if the next government fails to provide a credible plan to revive the economic growth. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.85 percent. Bonds fell for a sixth session, marking their longest losing streak in over 15 months, tracking a weaker rupee after the S&P report. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended marginally weaker at 62.41/42 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.39/40, on reports that oil refiners have resumed buying some of their dollar requirements from the market and on the S&P rating report. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 3 bps higher at 8.35 percent and the one-year rate closed 2 bps up at 8.47 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)