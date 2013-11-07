FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 0.35 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.45 percent lower, marking their third consecutive
session of falls after Standard & Poor's said it may cut the
country's sovereign rating if the next government fails to
provide a credible plan to revive the economic growth. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at
8.85 percent. Bonds fell for a sixth session, marking their
longest losing streak in over 15 months, tracking a weaker rupee
after the S&P report. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended marginally weaker at
62.41/42 per dollar compared with its previous close of
62.39/40, on reports that oil refiners have resumed buying some
of their dollar requirements from the market and on the S&P
rating report. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 3 bps higher at 8.35
percent and the one-year rate closed 2 bps up at 8.47 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.