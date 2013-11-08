SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.16 percent and the broader NSE index 0.17 percent lower, tracking weakness in global equities. U.S. markets on Thursday suffered its worst daily decline since August. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.88 percent, as the rupee weakens on the back of a surprise rate cut by the European central Bank on Thursday. Traders will also be looking for inflation and industrial output data due next week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.68/69 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.41/42, tracking weakness in domestic shares and a strong dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.35 percent and the one-year rate down 1 bps at 8.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)