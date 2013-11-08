FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT
November 8, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 0.58 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.64 percent, with blue chips and banks leading
the decline. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.89
percent, tracking a weaker rupee. Traders will also be looking
for inflation and industrial output data due next week. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.65/66 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 62.41/42, tracking
weakness in the euro after S&P cuts France credit rating by a
notch. Custodial banks and State-run banks also seen
bidding. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 8.39 percent
and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.47 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

