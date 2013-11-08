FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at Close
November 8, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index closed down 0.75 percent, marking its worst
week in more than three months as profit-taking continued to hit
blue chips after the benchmark index hit a recent record high.
The broader NSE index ended lower 0.75 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 14 basis points at
8.99 percent, as an absence of open market operation added to
supply concerns, while caution also prevailed ahead of next
week's crucial inflation data. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 62.475/485
per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.41/42,
tracking a weaker euro after a surprise rate cut by the European
Central Bank and as state-run oil refiners started sourcing
dollars in spot markets. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.36 percent
and the one-year rate 2 bps higher at 8.49 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended at 8.75/8.80 percent against the
previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

