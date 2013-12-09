FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call 0545 GMT
December 9, 2013 / 5:56 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call 0545 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 1.40 percent and the broader NSE
index 1.39 percent higher, after the main opposition party,
widely seen by investors as being more business friendly, swept
three out of four key state elections held recently. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield trading steady at 8.85
percent after falling initially as concerns of still high
inflation hurt. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee at 61.14/15 per dollar against Friday close of
61.41/42, tracking gains in the domestic share market after the
state assembly election results. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at
8.36 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.42
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate steady at its Friday's close of 7.75/7.80
percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

