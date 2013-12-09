SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares rose to a record high on Monday after main opposition party BJP, widely seen by investors as being more business friendly, swept recent state elections, even as doubts persist about how long the rally can last. The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.57 percent and the broader NSE index was 1.66 percent higher. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian bond prices fell for an eighth consecutive session on Monday, sending the new benchmark bond to its weakest since its issue last month, on worries the government would soon implement its debt switch programme. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 5 bps higher at 8.90 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee rose to a four-month high on Monday, boosted by record high shares after the main opposition party swept three out of five key state elections held since last month. The rupee ended at 61.13/14 per dollar against Friday's close of 61.41/42. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 5 bps higher at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps higher at 8.48 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate steady at its Friday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)