FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 9, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares rose to a record high on Monday after main
opposition party BJP, widely seen by investors as being more
business friendly, swept recent state elections, even as doubts
persist about how long the rally can last.
    The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.57 percent and the
broader NSE index was 1.66 percent higher. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian bond prices fell for an eighth consecutive session on
Monday, sending the new benchmark bond to its weakest since its
issue last month, on worries the government would soon implement
its debt switch programme.
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 5 bps higher at 8.90
percent.  
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee rose to a four-month high on Monday,
boosted by record high shares after the main opposition party
swept three out of five key state elections held since last
month.
    The rupee ended at 61.13/14 per dollar against Friday's
close of 61.41/42. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate 5 bps higher at 8.43
percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps higher at 8.48 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate steady at its Friday's close of 7.75/7.80
percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.