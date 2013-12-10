SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.25 percent on profit-taking after hitting record highs on Monday after the main opposition party, widely seen by investors as being more business friendly, swept recent state elections. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.87 percent as bonds look oversold with thin volumes. However, sentiment looks weak as market sitting heavy. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee at 61.21/22 per dollar against previous close of 61.13/14, tracking falls in domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp down at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 8.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate steady at its previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)