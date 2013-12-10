FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT
December 10, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is down 0.21 percent and the broader
NSE index falls 0.25 percent on profit-taking after hitting
record highs on Monday after the main opposition party, widely
seen by investors as being more business friendly, swept recent
state elections. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.87
percent as bonds look oversold with thin volumes. However,
sentiment looks weak as market sitting heavy. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee at 61.21/22 per dollar against previous
close of 61.13/14, tracking falls in domestic shares. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp down at 8.42 percent,
while the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 8.46 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate steady at its previous close of 7.75/7.80
percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

