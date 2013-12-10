SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0750 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.52 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.71 percent on profit-taking after hitting record highs on Monday after the main opposition party, widely seen by investors as being more business friendly, swept recent state elections. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.87 percent as traders consider current levels to be oversold and absence of any bond auction during the week is also helping. However, concerns remain as bond dealers also jittery about the timing of the possible debt switch, which will lead to the supply of longer tenor paper. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 61.26/27 per dollar against previous close of 61.13/14, tracking losses in domestic shares and on the back of dollar demand from oil importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bps down at 8.47 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.65/7.70 as against its previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)