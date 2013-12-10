FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 10, 2013

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.33 percent and the
broader NSE index fell 0.49 percent on profit-taking after the
stockmarket hit a record high on Monday following results of
state elections, which the main opposition party, BJP,
dominated. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 basis points
at 8.84 percent on bargain-hunting after slumping for eight
consecutive sessions, although some caution prevailed ahead of
the consumer price inflation data expected on Dec. 12. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee closed stronger at 61.04/05 per dollar
against the previous close of 61.13/14, as gains in the euro and
lower demand for dollars from oil firms helped offset falls in
domestic shares as the impact of a strong showing by the BJP in
state elections started to fade. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 3 basis points
at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.45
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 against the previous
close of 7.75/7.80 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
