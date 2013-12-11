FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
December 11, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is down 0.51 percent and the broader
NSE index falls 0.54 percent as profit-taking continue for the
second day after record high hit on Monday. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.83
percent, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasuries prices. However,
traders are cautious about adding very large positions ahead of
the factory output and CPI inflation data due on Dec. 12 and the
central bank's monetary policy on Dec. 18. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee weaker at 61.35/36 per dollar against the
previous close of 61.04/05, as dealers find recent gains in
rupee overdone. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.40 percent,
while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.44 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.75/7.80 against the previous close of
7.00/7.10 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

