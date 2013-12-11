SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index and broader NSE index extend falls. The BSE is down 0.66 percent, while the NSE falls 0.61 percent as profit-taking continue for the second day after record high hit on Monday while Asian peers also hurt. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.84 percent, on caution ahead of retail inflation data on Thursday, especially after RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan reiterated on Wednesday the central bank's focus remains on controlling inflation. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 61.31/32 per dollar against the previous close of 61.04/05, tracking falls in domestic shares and oil-related dollar demand seen from state-run banks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.70/7.75 against the previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)