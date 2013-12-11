FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT
December 11, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index and broader NSE index extend falls.
The BSE is down 0.66 percent, while the NSE falls 0.61 percent
as profit-taking continue for the second day after record high
hit on Monday while Asian peers also hurt. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.84 percent, on
caution ahead of retail inflation data on Thursday, especially
after RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan reiterated on Wednesday the
central bank's focus remains on controlling inflation. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee weaker at 61.31/32 per dollar against the
previous close of 61.04/05, tracking falls in domestic shares
and oil-related dollar demand seen from state-run banks. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.40 percent,
while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.46 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.70/7.75 against the previous close of
7.00/7.10 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
