SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index and broader NSE index both ended down 0.39 pct, retreating for a second day from a record high hit on Monday as investors took profits in blue chips such as Tata Motors ahead of inflation data. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.83 percent, on continued value buying although uncertainty over upcoming inflation data capped broader gains. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended weaker at 61.2450/2550 per dollar against the previous close of 61.04/05, as the pace of exports last month slowed, raising some concerns about the economy despite a trade deficit that narrowed after gold and silver imports slumped. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 1 basis point at 8.41 percent, while the one-year rate was unchanged at 8.45 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 6.90/7.00 against the previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)