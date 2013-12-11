FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 11, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index and broader NSE index both ended
down 0.39 pct, retreating for a second day from a record high
hit on Monday as investors took profits in blue chips such as
Tata Motors ahead of inflation data. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at
8.83 percent, on continued value buying although uncertainty
over upcoming inflation data capped broader gains. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee ended weaker at 61.2450/2550 per dollar
against the previous close of 61.04/05, as the pace of exports
last month slowed, raising some concerns about the economy
despite a trade deficit that narrowed after gold and silver
imports slumped. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 1 basis point at
8.41 percent, while the one-year rate was unchanged at 8.45
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended at 6.90/7.00 against the previous
close of 7.00/7.10 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

