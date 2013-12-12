SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0815 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.74 percent and the broader NSE index 0.72 percent lower, as rate sensitive stocks fall ahead of retail inflation data due later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point 8.82 percent, tracking gains in rupee, while caution prevails ahead of factory output and consumer price inflation data due at 1200 GMT. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee gains at 61.47/48 after falling as much as at 61.69/70 per dollar earlier in the day but still weaker against the previous close of 61.2450/2550, as corporates and foreign banks selling dollars. However, cautious remains ahead of key retail inflation data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 basis points at 8.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 7.75/7.80 against the previous close of 6.90/7.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)