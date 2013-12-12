SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.16 percent and the broader NSE index 1.12 percent lower, as rate-sensitive stocks fall as caution on retail inflation data and Tata Motors slumped after saying its unit Jaguar Land Rover would increase capital spending. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis point 8.85 percent, with tepid trading volumes signalling the market's wariness on taking positions ahead of key retail inflation data, which has continued to remain stubbornly high at 11.24 pct. . RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee closed weaker at 61.81/82 against the previous close of 61.2450/2550, weighed down by losses in the domestic share market on concerns about likely outflows in the event of a sooner-than-expected U.S. Fed taper. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed unchanged at 8.41 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 3 basis points at 8.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 6.80/6.85 against the previous close of 6.90/7.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)