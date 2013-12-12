FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.16 percent and the
broader NSE index 1.12 percent lower, as rate-sensitive stocks
fall as caution on retail inflation data and Tata Motors slumped
after saying its unit Jaguar Land Rover would increase capital
spending. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis point 8.85
percent, with tepid trading volumes signalling the market's
wariness on taking positions ahead of key retail inflation data,
which has continued to remain stubbornly high at 11.24 pct.
. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee closed weaker at 61.81/82 against the
previous close of 61.2450/2550, weighed down by losses in the
domestic share market on concerns about likely outflows in the
event of a sooner-than-expected U.S. Fed taper. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate closed unchanged at 8.41
percent, while the one-year rate ended down 3 basis points at
8.42 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended at 6.80/6.85 against the previous
close of 6.90/7.00 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.