SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.56 percent and the broader NSE index 0.63 percent lower, as rate sensitive stocks slump after sharply higher food prices drove up retail inflation in November, raising expectations of a rate hike by the central bank when it meets on Dec. 18. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 basis points at 8.92 percent due to a spike in retail inflation, raising bets of a rate hike at the central bank's policy meeting next week. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 62.08/09 against the previous close of 61.81/82 as a rise in inflation increased rate-hike expectation. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 10 basis points at 8.51 percent, while the one-year rate 11 basis points higher at 8.53 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 7.75/7.80 against the previous close of 6.80/6.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)