SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 17, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.23 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.25 percent lower, as rate-sensitive
stocks such as HDFC Bank Ltd continued to tumble a day
before the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to raise
interest rates at its policy review. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points at
8.91 percent a day before the central bank is widely expected to
increase the country's key rate by a quarter percentage point to
fight surging inflation. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee ended weaker at 62.01/02 from previous
close of 61.73/74, as traders awaiting the outcome of the
central bank's policy review as well as the Federal Reserve's
decision on tapering monetary stimulus. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap closed up 2 basis points at
8.50 percent, and the one-year rate 3 basis points higher at
8.56 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended higher at 8.70/8.75 percent against
previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

