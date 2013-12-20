SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0815 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 1.09 percent and the broader NSE index higher 1.09 percent, led by gains in IT stocks and Reliance. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 8.79 percent, on some profit-taking after the 150 billion rupee debt sale. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee marginally weaker at 62.18/19 per dollar against its previous close of 62.14/15. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap up 2 bps at 8.38 percent and the one-year rate 2 bps higher at 8.43 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.80/8.85 percent against Thursday close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks