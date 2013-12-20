FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Market News
December 20, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares gained nearly 2 percent on Friday, posting
their biggest single-day gain in nearly a month as Reliance
Industries surged after the government allowed it to charge
higher prices for gas from April. The benchmark BSE index rose
1.79 percent marking its biggest single-day gain since Nov. 25.
The broader NSE index rose 1.74 percent marking its highest
weekly close since Nov. 1. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian government bonds snapped a two-day winning streak as
investors booked profits following the 150 billion rupees ($2.41
billion) debt sale, but yields are expected to remain in a tight
range until the end of the year. The benchmark 10-year bond
yield closed up 6 basis points at 8.80 percent after moving in a
range of 8.74 to 8.80 percent during the day. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee rose on Friday, mirroring strong stock
market gains, ending a week in which it rose 0.1 percent,
despite the Federal Reserve beginning its much awaited stimulus
tapering. The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.04/05 per
dollar compared with Thursday's close of 62.14/15, snapping
three days of losses. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap closed up 1 bp at 8.37 percent
while the one-year rate also ended 1 bp higher at 8.42 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate closed flat at 8.75/8.80 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks

