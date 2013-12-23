FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#IT Services & Consulting
December 23, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.1 percent and the broader
NSE index closed higher 0.16 percent, as blue chips gained on
continued foreign inflows despite last week's decision by the
U.S. Federal Reserve to start reducing its bond purchases,
although a fall in Infosys Ltd capped broader gains. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points at
8.82 percent on profit-taking. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended higher at 61.9525/9625
per dollar versus its Friday's close of 62.04/05, boosted by the
central bank chief's comment on reluctance to "overtighten"
monetary policy after leaving interest rates unchanged in a
surprise move last week. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap ended up 3 bps at 8.40 percent,
while the one-year rate closed up 4 bps at 8.46 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate closed unchanged at 8.75/8.80 percent.
 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
