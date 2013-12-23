SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index closed higher 0.16 percent, as blue chips gained on continued foreign inflows despite last week's decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to start reducing its bond purchases, although a fall in Infosys Ltd capped broader gains. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 8.82 percent on profit-taking. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended higher at 61.9525/9625 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 62.04/05, boosted by the central bank chief's comment on reluctance to "overtighten" monetary policy after leaving interest rates unchanged in a surprise move last week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap ended up 3 bps at 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate closed up 4 bps at 8.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed unchanged at 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)