FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
December 24, 2013 / 4:50 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.1 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 0.12 percent, tracking regional peers and as
foreign investors continue to remain on the buy side. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.83
percent in thin trading ahead of holidays. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.84/85 per
dollar versus its previous close of 61.9525/9625, tracking gains
in domestic shares. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.40 percent,
while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.46 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.75/8.85 percent against Monday's
close of 8.75/8.80 percent. 
    
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.