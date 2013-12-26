FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 26, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares edged up on Thursday as blue chips from
Infosys to BHEL extended a rally on continued strong buying by
foreign investors, although volumes were thin in a
holiday-shortened week. The benchmark BSE index up 0.2 percent
and the broader NSE index 0.17 percent higher. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian government bonds fell for a fourth straight session
ahead of the last debt sale for the year and the release of a
key report that is expected to recommend substantial changes to
the country's monetary policy framework.
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.89
percent.  
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee snapped a three-day winning streak on
month-end dollar demand from oil firms and other importers, but
continued strong foreign flows into shares and debt limited
further declines.
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.16/17 versus
its close of 61.79/80 on Tuesday. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 8.43
percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.49 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.65-8.75 percent against Tuesday close
of 8.70/8.80 percent.
        
    ----------------------
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

