SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0810 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 1.16 percent and the broader NSE index higher at 1.07 percent, as IT stocks surge after Infosys Ltd's third-quarter profit beat estimates. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.77 percent after better cut-offs at 150 billion rupee debt auction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 61.83/84, tracking gains in domestic shares and a surge in emerging Asian currencies against the dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.30 percent. The one-year rate falls 5 bps to 8.36 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.20/8.30 percent against the previous close of 8.30/8.40 percent.