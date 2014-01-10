FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#IT Services & Consulting
January 10, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.22 percent and the broader
NSE index closes 0.05 percent higher, as software services
exporters rose after Infosys Ltd's quarterly earnings beat
market expectations. However, broader gains were wiped off after
banking stocks fell on caution ahead of inflation data next
week. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 3 basis points at
8.76 percent, buoyed by the central bank's liquidity support and
the country's sale of 150 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) worth
of debt at better-than-expected cutoffs at a weekly auction,
signalling strong demand. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee ends stronger at 61.89/90 versus its previous
close of 62.07/08, on bets that data will show an improving
economy and faltering inflation, boosting confidence in the
country's outlook. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends 1 bp lower at 8.31
percent. The 1-year rate closes down 4 bps at 8.37 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ends lower at 7.95/8.00 percent against
the previous close of 8.30/8.40 percent.
        
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

