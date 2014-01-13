SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 1.39 percent and the broader NSE index 1.27 percent higher, tracking gains in most other regional sharemarkets after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs numbers that revived speculation the Federal Reserve could keep policy loose for longer. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 8.71 percent, on soft U.S. nonfarm payrolls and surprise contraction in factory output. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 61.55/56 per dollar compared with its close of 61.89/90, tracking broad losses in the dollar versus major currencies with gains in the domestic sharemarket also helping. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate 4 bps lower at 8.27 percent while the one-year rate also down 4 bps at 8.33 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.30/8.40 percent compared with 7.95/8.00 percent on Friday as demand is higher at the start of a new reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)