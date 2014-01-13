FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0720 GMT
January 13, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0720 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is up 1.22 percent and the broader
NSE index higher 1.05 percent, tracking gains in most other
regional markets after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs numbers
revived speculation the Federal Reserve could keep policy loose
for longer. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.72
percent as soft U.S. nonfarm payrolls fuelled hopes that the
Federal Reserve will keep its monetary stimulus for a longer
time and as a surprise contraction in factory output boosted the
case for a pause in rate tightening by the Reserve Bank of
India. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee rises to a 1-month high, tracking broad dollar
losses after weak U.S. nonfarm payroll data. The partially
convertible rupee gains to 61.49 to the dollar, its highest
since Dec. 12. It was last trading at 61.49/50 per dollar
compared with its close of 61.89/90. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate 4 bps lower at 8.27 percent
while the one-year rate down 4 bps at 8.33 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate higher at 8.30/8.35 percent compared with
7.95/8.00 percent on Friday as demand is higher at the start of
a new reporting fortnight.
            
    ----------------------
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
