SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0720 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 1.22 percent and the broader NSE index higher 1.05 percent, tracking gains in most other regional markets after surprisingly weak U.S. jobs numbers revived speculation the Federal Reserve could keep policy loose for longer. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.72 percent as soft U.S. nonfarm payrolls fuelled hopes that the Federal Reserve will keep its monetary stimulus for a longer time and as a surprise contraction in factory output boosted the case for a pause in rate tightening by the Reserve Bank of India. RUPEE -------------- The rupee rises to a 1-month high, tracking broad dollar losses after weak U.S. nonfarm payroll data. The partially convertible rupee gains to 61.49 to the dollar, its highest since Dec. 12. It was last trading at 61.49/50 per dollar compared with its close of 61.89/90. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate 4 bps lower at 8.27 percent while the one-year rate down 4 bps at 8.33 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.30/8.35 percent compared with 7.95/8.00 percent on Friday as demand is higher at the start of a new reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)