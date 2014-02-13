FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
February 13, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.25 percent and the
broader NSE index lower at 1.36 percent as Cipla and
Coal India slumped following disappointing earnings,
while other blue chips tracked weaker global markets. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 6 basis points higher
at 8.87 percent, as buoyed sentiment from easing inflation was
offset by concerns about how much the government will need to
borrow in the next financial year. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee ended weaker at 62.42/43 per dollar versus its
previous close of 62.09/10, after shares fell over 1 percent
while dollar demand from importers, particularly oil companies,
was strong. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 4 bps at 8.47
percent, while the one-year rate ended up 4 bps at 8.71 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended at 9.00/9.10 as against its previous
close of 9.00/9.05 percent.
            
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
