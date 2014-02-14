FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT
#Financials
February 14, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.04 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 0.02 percent as telecom companies gain after
winning airwaves in the premium 900 megahertz band spectrum.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.84
percent, after hitting a 1-1/2 month high in early trades
tracking rupee movements. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee stronger at 62.32/33 per dollar versus its
previous close of 62.42/43, tracking gains in most other Asian
currencies after weak U.S. retail sales data. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 8.49 percent,
while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.69 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent against Thursday
close of 9.00/9.10 percent.
            
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
