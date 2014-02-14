SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0820 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.07 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.13 percent after the country's largest lender, State Bank of India, posted a fourth straight consecutive drop in net income as an increase in bad loans clipped profitability. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.88 percent, despite data showing the country's wholesale prices-based inflation eased to an eight-month low in January, as the core gauge was estimated to have accelerated from December. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 62.32/33 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.42/43, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies after weak U.S. retail sales data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 8.51 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.71 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent against Thursday close of 9.00/9.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)