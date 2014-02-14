FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
February 14, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.86 percent and the
broader NSE index closed higher 0.79 percent, led by telecom
services providers and software companies ahead of the interim
budget where Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram has a
tough task of wooing voters while keeping fiscal discipline.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 basis points
at 8.81 percent, tracking gains in the rupee with the borrowing
numbers for the next fiscal year to provide direction for debt.
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee ended stronger at 61.9250/9350 per dollar versus
its previous close of 62.42/43, rising for a second straight
week, tracking gains in the domestic share market and following
a sharper-than-expected fall in wholesale price inflation.
 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 1 bp at 8.46
percent, while the one-year rate ended down 1 bp at 8.70
percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended at 8.80/8.90 percent against
Thursday close of 9.00/9.10 percent.
            
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

