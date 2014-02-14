SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.86 percent and the broader NSE index closed higher 0.79 percent, led by telecom services providers and software companies ahead of the interim budget where Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram has a tough task of wooing voters while keeping fiscal discipline. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 basis points at 8.81 percent, tracking gains in the rupee with the borrowing numbers for the next fiscal year to provide direction for debt. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 61.9250/9350 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.42/43, rising for a second straight week, tracking gains in the domestic share market and following a sharper-than-expected fall in wholesale price inflation. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 1 bp at 8.46 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 1 bp at 8.70 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 8.80/8.90 percent against Thursday close of 9.00/9.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)