FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 17, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.33 percent and the broader NSE
index gains 0.29 percent, as power stocks such as Reliance
Industries and Tata Power gains after activist-turned-politician
Arvind Kejriwal resigned as chief minister of Delhi on Friday,
frustrated by obstacles put in the way of an anti-corruption
bill. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis point at 8.83
percent, ahead of the interim budget presentation due to start
at 0530 GMT. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 62.02/03 per dollar versus its previous
close of 61.9250/9350, ahead of the interim budget presentation
where it is largely expected Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to
stick to his fiscal deficit aim of 4.8 pct this FY; will also
look at market borrowing numbers for FY15. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.47 percent,
while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.69 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended at 8.90/8.95 percent against Friday
close of 8.80/8.90 percent.
            
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.