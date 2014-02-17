SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.33 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.29 percent, as power stocks such as Reliance Industries and Tata Power gains after activist-turned-politician Arvind Kejriwal resigned as chief minister of Delhi on Friday, frustrated by obstacles put in the way of an anti-corruption bill. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis point at 8.83 percent, ahead of the interim budget presentation due to start at 0530 GMT. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 62.02/03 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.9250/9350, ahead of the interim budget presentation where it is largely expected Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to stick to his fiscal deficit aim of 4.8 pct this FY; will also look at market borrowing numbers for FY15. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.47 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.69 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 8.90/8.95 percent against Friday close of 8.80/8.90 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)