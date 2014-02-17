FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0802 GMT
February 17, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0802 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.14 percent and the broader NSE
index gains 0.11 percent, as auto stocks gains after the finance
minister proposed excise duty reductions on small cars,
two-wheelers, commercial and larger vehicles in the interim
budget for 2014/15. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis point at 8.83
percent, after largely in-line borrowing numbers but some
confusion prevails over the net borrowing for next year. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee marginally weaker at 61.95/96 per dollar versus
its previous close of 61.9250/9350, as Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram told parliament that the country's fiscal deficit
would be contained at 4.6 percent of GDP in 2013/14, beating his
own target. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 2 bps at 8.44
percent, while the one-year rate down 3 bp at 8.67 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.40/8.50 percent against Friday close
of 8.80/8.90 percent.
            
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

