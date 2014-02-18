FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
#Financials
February 18, 2014 / 4:37 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.60 percent and the broader NSE
index up 0.65 percent, gains led by banks as the interim budget
largely stuck to expected lines, delivering on fiscal deficit
commitments by containing expenditure. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.79
percent, as slightly better-than-expected borrowing numbers for
the next fiscal year continue to aid amid lack of regular debt
sales. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee weaker at 62.04/05 per dollar versus its previous
close of 61.84/85, tracking weakness in other emerging Asian
currencies. Dealers expect bunched-up dollar demand as U.S.
markets were closed on Monday. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 8.43
percent, while the 1-year rate 4 bps lower at 8.65 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent against previous
close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
            
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
