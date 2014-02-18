SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.60 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.65 percent, gains led by banks as the interim budget largely stuck to expected lines, delivering on fiscal deficit commitments by containing expenditure. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.79 percent, as slightly better-than-expected borrowing numbers for the next fiscal year continue to aid amid lack of regular debt sales. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 62.04/05 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.84/85, tracking weakness in other emerging Asian currencies. Dealers expect bunched-up dollar demand as U.S. markets were closed on Monday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 8.43 percent, while the 1-year rate 4 bps lower at 8.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent against previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)