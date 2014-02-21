FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
February 21, 2014

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.8 percent and the broader
NSE index 1.05 percent higher as a recovery in global markets
helped blue chips such as ITC Ltd to recover from falls
in the previous session, while cement makers such as ACC Ltd
 surged on speculation of price hikes. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at
8.80 percent in the absence of any key domestic triggers with
traders slightly disappointed by the central bank's announcement
of term repos to ease cash tightness in the banking system.
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee ended stronger at 62.12/13 per dollar versus its
previous close of 62.26/27 as foreign funds continued to sell
dollars to invest in domestic shares, aided by a risk-on
sentiment as a survey showing brisk U.S. manufacturing activity
helped lift Asian stocks. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 8.45
percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.64 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended at 8.20/8.25 percent against
previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
            
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

