SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.8 percent and the broader NSE index 1.05 percent higher as a recovery in global markets helped blue chips such as ITC Ltd to recover from falls in the previous session, while cement makers such as ACC Ltd surged on speculation of price hikes. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.80 percent in the absence of any key domestic triggers with traders slightly disappointed by the central bank's announcement of term repos to ease cash tightness in the banking system. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 62.12/13 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.26/27 as foreign funds continued to sell dollars to invest in domestic shares, aided by a risk-on sentiment as a survey showing brisk U.S. manufacturing activity helped lift Asian stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 8.20/8.25 percent against previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)