SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0408 GMT
February 24, 2014 / 4:16 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0408 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index edges down 0.24 percent and the
broader NSE index falls 0.29 percent, tracking losses in
regional shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher at
8.82 percent ahead of state loan auction on Tuesday. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee trading flat at previous closing level of
62.12/13, with the weakness in Asian currencies expected to
weigh in trade. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.45 percent,
while the one-year rate also unchanged at 8.64 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous
close of 8.20/8.25 percent.
            
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

