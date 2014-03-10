FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0805 GMT
March 10, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0805 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index both
trading up 0.04 percent, after hitting record highs on the back
of continued strong foreign buying in blue chips such as HDFC
Bank. However, caution remains due to weakness in
Asian shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at
8.82 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The rupee trading off the day's low of 61.3350, tracking
losses in dollar versus other major currencies, but still
trading weaker at 61.13/14 versus its Friday's close at 61.08/09
 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.53 percent,
while the one-year rate gains 1 bp at 8.67 percent. 

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.55/8.60 percent versus Friday's close
of 8.35/8.40 percent.
                
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
