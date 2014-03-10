SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0805 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index both trading up 0.04 percent, after hitting record highs on the back of continued strong foreign buying in blue chips such as HDFC Bank. However, caution remains due to weakness in Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.82 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading off the day's low of 61.3350, tracking losses in dollar versus other major currencies, but still trading weaker at 61.13/14 versus its Friday's close at 61.08/09 INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.53 percent, while the one-year rate gains 1 bp at 8.67 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.55/8.60 percent versus Friday's close of 8.35/8.40 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)