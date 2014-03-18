SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.82 percent and the broader NSE index 0.84 percent higher, after hitting record high as continued strong buying by foreign investors boosted blue chips, while Maruti Suzuki surged after agreeing to seek minority approval for a plan by promoter Suzuki Motor Corp to set up a plant in India. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.78 percent, as traders view debt as oversold after two days of price falls. Traders are awaiting pre-policy RBI's meet due at 0530 GMT. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 60.93/94 versus its previous close at 61.19/20, tracking the euro's strength versus the greenback and gains in the domestic share market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 basis point to 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate marginally higher at 9.05/9.10 percent from its Friday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)