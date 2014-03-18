FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT
March 18, 2014 / 4:35 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is up 0.82 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.84 percent higher, after hitting record high as
continued strong buying by foreign investors boosted blue chips,
while Maruti Suzuki surged after agreeing to seek
minority approval for a plan by promoter Suzuki Motor Corp to
set up a plant in India. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
8.78 percent, as traders view debt as oversold after two days of
price falls. Traders are awaiting pre-policy RBI's meet due at
0530 GMT. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee stronger at 60.93/94 versus its previous
close at 61.19/20, tracking the euro's strength versus the
greenback and gains in the domestic share market. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.45 percent,
while the one-year rate falls 1 basis point to 8.63 percent. 

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate marginally higher at 9.05/9.10 percent
from its Friday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
                
    ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

