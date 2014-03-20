FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0750 GMT
#Intel
March 20, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0750 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.23 percent and the broader NSE index 0.36 percent lower, as investors continue to take profits in recent outperformers such as Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Shares also affected by global risk-off sentiment after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen indicated that interest rates may rise earlier than expected.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield 4 basis points higher at 8.82 percent tracking a rise in U.S. yields after Fed chief Yellen hinted at earlier-than-expected rate hikes.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee trading at 61.08/09, after falling to a near one-week low of 61.40 earlier on risk-off sentiment, as selling by foreign banks on custodial flows suspected, dealers say. It had closed at 60.95/96 on Wednesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate 4 bps higher at 8.48 percent, while the one-year rate up 2 bps at 8.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s cash rate at 8.80/8.85 percent, versus its Wednesday close of 9.00/9.10 percent.

Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
